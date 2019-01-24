NEW DELHI — The Committee of Administrators of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jan. 24 lifted the suspensions of Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul with immediate effect, which was imposed for their objectionable comments on a television talk show.
The two players, who were sent home from the Australia tour, have already missed out on four One-Day Internationals, three against Australia and the opening match of the five-ODI series against New Zealand.
When contacted by IANS, Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji refused to comment on the issue.
Pandya and Rahul have been included in the squad for the series against New Zealand and India A respectively.
"Following the CoA's decision to lift the bans on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, the Senior selection committee has decided to include Hardik Pandya in the squad for the series against New Zealand. KL Rahul will meanwhile join the India A squad that is playing 5 one-day games against England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.
"Hardik Pandya will be sent to New Zealand to join the team at the earliest and KL Rahul will join the India A squad to play the last 3 one-day games against England Lions," it read.
India are 1-0 up in the five-match ODI series and the second rubber is on Jan. 26.
India A team will play 5 one-day games against England Lions.
Skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the final two ODIs and the subsequent three-match Twenty20 International series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.