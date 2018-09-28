DUBAI — After a strong start in the Asia Cup final, Bangladesh was bowled out for 222 by India Sept. 28.
Batting first after India captain Rohit Sharma astutely decided to bowl first, Bangladesh surprisingly promoted bowler Mehidy Hasan Miraz as a makeshift opener alongside Liton Das. The pair combined for 120 runs for the first wicket at a sold-out Dubai International Stadium, 104 more than their previous best opening partnership.
But once Mehidy was caught in the first over of part-time bowler Kedar Jadhav for 32, the Bangladesh innings crumpled.
Das raced to his first ODI half century in 33 balls. He was dropped by Yuzvendra Chahal when he miscued a sweep off Ravindra Jadeja at 52, but was otherwise in control as he reached his first hundred in his 17th ODI off 87 balls with Bangladesh at 145-4.
Das was finally stumped by Mahendra Singh Dhoni off Kuldeep Yadav for 121.
Jadhav finished with 2-41 in nine overs, while Yadav was the most successful bowler for India with 3-45 in his quota of 10 overs. The sharp Indian fielding accounted for three run-outs.
Defending champion India has won the title six times, while Bangladesh is looking for its first Asia Cup win after reaching the final for the third time in the last four editions.
