BARCELONA – Veteran shuttler Saina Nehwal won in straight games against Ukraine's Maria Ulitina to storm into the women's singles quarterfinals of the $170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters here Feb. 20.
Saina thrashed Maria 21-10, 21-19 in the second round and will now be meeting Thailand's third seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan.
But Kidambi Srikanth lost 6-21, 17-21 to fellow Indian Ajay Jayaram, ending his hopes of an Olympics berth.
Like Saina, Sameer Verma also made it to the last eight with a 21-14, 16-21, 21-15 victory over Germany's Kai Schaefer. He will face either Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn or Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in the men's singles quarterfinals.
N. Sikki Reddy also lost both the mixed doubles and women's doubles to bow out of the meet. Sikki and her women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa lost 18-21, 14-21 to Bulgaria's Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva.
Sikki and Pranaav Jerry Chopra lost 16-21, 21-17, 11-21 In the mixed doubles to Malaysian pair of Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.