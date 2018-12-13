BHUBANESWAR — Belgium came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 and reach the field hockey World Cup semifinals for the first time Dec. 13.
Also, the Netherlands beat tournament host India 2-1 to face defending two-time champion Australia. (see adjacent story)
Belgium will play England in the other semifinal Dec. 15.
Dieter Linnekogel scored at the end of the first quarter for Germany but Alexander Hendrickx leveled for Belgium in the second from a penalty corner.
Tom Boon, one of seven Rio de Janeiro Olympic silver medalists in the lineup, scored the winner 10 minutes from time.
