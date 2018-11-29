PUNE (IANS) — Bengal Warriors staged a remarkable comeback to stun Zone B leaders Bengaluru Bulls 44-37 in an exciting Pro Kabaddi League clash here Nov. 29.
This was only the third defeat of the season for Bengaluru.
In a contest of contrasting halves, Bengaluru dominated the first period and opened up a comfortable 19-12 lead by half-time.
But Bengal made a strong comeback to draw level at 21-21 early in the second-half.
They then took a two-point lead before Bengaluru levelled at 23-23. But Bengal earned an all-out soon after to regain the lead.
The lead soon swelled to 10 points as Bengal started to dominate. Bengaluru tried hard to make a comeback with star raiders skipper Rohit Kumar and Pawan Kumar picking up several points. But Bengal maintained their grip on the proceedings and clinched a decisive victory.
Earlier in the evening, Gujarat Fortunegiants came up with a power packed performance to overpower local favorites Puneri Paltan 45-20.
It was a neck-and-neck battle until the middle of the first-half. But some successful tackles by the Gujarat defense put Pune under pressure.
The Pune defense also gave away a couple of easy points.
Gujarat's Sachin Tanwar pulled off two consecutive successful raids, the second a two-point one as Pune suffered an all-out.
Gujarat maintained the upper hand and took a comfortable 20-11 lead into the break.
Gujarat continued to dominate in the second-half and inflicted another all-out on Pune to clinch a comprehensive victory.
