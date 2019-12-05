KANNUR — India Open gold medallist Bhagyabati Kachari and former world youth champion Ankushita Boro stormed into the quarter-finals with commanding performances at the fourth Elite Womens National Boxing Championships held at the Mundayad Indoor Stadium here Dec. 5.
Assam pugilist Kachari, representing RSPB, was on song and hardly broke a sweat in ending the challenge of Madhya Pradesh's 2018 bronze medallist, Jigyasa Rajput 5-0 in 81kg. Kachari's statemate Ankushita Boro (64kg) too had it easy in her pre quarter-final bout against Himachal Pradesh's Earika Shekhar, whom she trounced 5-0.
Haryana's Nupur, also last year's silver medallist, was sharp right from the beginning of her 75kg bout against Himachal Pradesh's Sandhya. The latter had absolutely no answer to Nupur's flurry of punches and conceded a 0-5 defeat. Nupur is making a comeback to the ring for the first time since the Asian Championships. Also breezing into the quarters was All India Police's Lalfakmawii Ralte, who pummelled Kerala's Seethal Shaji 5-0 in 81kg.
Mizoram was put on the winners' column by Abisak Vanlalmawii after she emerged victorious by Referee Stop Contest (RSC) in Round 1 against Tamil Nadu's R. Priyadarshini in 64kg.
Madhya Pradesh's upcoming talent Nisha Yadav (64kg) was one of the biggest casualties on Day 4 of the tournament. Uttar Pradesh's Aradhana Patel was declared the winner of that contest by dint of RSC in Round 2. Ladakh, which had participation for the first time, too had a setback as Farina Llyas went down to Kerala's Ansumol Benny, who emerged the victor by RSC in Round 1.
Delhi had a good day in the ring with both Anjali (69kg) and Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (75kg) progressing into the last eight. While the former dominated Punjab's Gagandeep Kaur 5-0, the latter dashed the hopes of Maharashtra's Manisha Oza by a similar scoreline. From Andhra Pradesh, Gompa Geya Rupini (81kg) made it to the last eight via an RSC in Round 1 victory. Telangana too had a winner in Saara Qureshi, who got a walkover from Haryana's Nirmal in 81kg.
The knockout stages will be starting from Dec. 6, with the final matches to be played on Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.