NEW DELHI — Ace Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and S.S.P. Chawrasia will tee off at the Omega European Masters at the picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland on Aug. 29.
Bhullar ended his challenge at tied 53rd spot in the Scandinavian Masters which was played last week and will look for a fresh start, while Chawrasia will be coming on the back of a good run at the Omega European Masters.
Also in focus will be defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick who will be eyeing his third consecutive Omega Masters title.
The scenic Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club will see a host of other golfing stalwarts in action, including Rory Mcllroy, Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood.
