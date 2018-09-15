The California Cricket Academy Sept. 2 had the opportunity to display the International Cricket Council’s Cricket World Cup trophy in Cupertino.
The trophy will soon travel across the globe, with a final stop in the U.K. where the next cricket world champion will be crowned at the Cricket World Cup in 2019.
It is the custom of the council to send the trophy on a world travel for display in 27 countries drum up interest in the competition, the academy said in a news release.
The display directly aims at building more interest in the game in the U.S., where the sport lacks popularity.
But thanks to the large population of Indian Americans, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Sri Lankans, specifically in the Silicon Valley where the trophy was displayed, the game is quite popular, the academy noted.
Cupertino is a place for a well-established cricket academy since long and it is recognized by ICC, which was possible by the steadfast efforts of Hemant and Kinjal Buch, founders of the California Cricket Academy in 2003, the academy said.
This academy has grown in strength and has attracted renowned players of present and past from India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries for a visit and some them have given their services as coach also, it said, citing notables such as Ajit Tendulkar.
When the cup tour started, Hemant Buch approached the council and requested the trophy be put on display in the U.S.
The event had a large gathering of cricket loving crowds, with Cupertino dignitaries from past and present.
ICC officials gave information about the event and the functioning of the ICC regarding the trophy, the news release said.
During the event, knowledgeable public members had an opportunity to discuss about past world cup cricket matches, specifically those involving India, and were thrilled to read the name of India inscribed twice on the trophy, in 1983 and 2011, when the country emerged as champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.