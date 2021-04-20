MUMBAI, India — Allrounders Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja spun out Rajasthan Royals’ middle order and led Chennai Super Kings to a resounding 45-run victory in the Indian Premier League April 19.
Ali took 3-7 with his offspin and left-arm spinner Jadeja triggered the collapse by claiming two wickets in one over as Rajasthan reached only 143-9 after Chennai posted 188-9.
“It was good to have Moeen, it was turning a bit,” Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said. “The wicket became a bit sticky, (but) glad we scored 180.”
Rajasthan was on course to challenge Chennai’s total on a slow pitch until the team slipped to 90-4 when Jadeja clean-bowled top-scorer Jos Buttler (49) and had Shivam Dube (17) leg before wicket in the 12th over.
Ali then claimed three quick wickets as Rajasthan fell to 95-7 that included the key wickets of David Miller and Chris Morris. No. 9 batsman Jadev Unadkat (24) and Rahul Tewatia (20) delayed the inevitable as Chennai cruised to its second victory in three games.
“It was a good score to chase down, but we lost too many wickets in the middle,” Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson said. “The dew didn’t come, the ball was turning, and that was a bit shocking to see.”
Earlier, after being put in to bat, opening batsman Faf du Plessis made a 17-ball 33 to top-score for Chennai while Ambati Rayudu (27) and Ali (26) made useful contributions. Dwayne Bravo added a cameo of 20 off eight deliveries.
Left-arm fast bowler Chetan Sakariya claimed 3-36 and Morris returned 2-33 but Rajasthan has one win from three games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.