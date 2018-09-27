BATUMI, Georgia — World rapid champion Viswanathan Anand lost to World Number Two Fabiano Caruana of the U.S. as Indian men went down 1.5-2.5 at the hands of the defending champions in the fourth round of the 43rd Chess Olympiad here Sept. 27.
Indian ace Anand, playing with black pieces, resigned after Caruana's 26th move. The tide turned in favor of Caruana after Anand's 20th move. The end came quickly after that.
The Indian men’s team lost to the U.S. as the games between P. Harikrishna and Wesley So; Vidit Santhosh Gujrathi and Hikaru Nakamura; and K. Sasikiran and Samuel Shankland each ended in a draw.
It was a better day for the fifth seeded Indian women’s team, who won the fourth round 3-1 against Poland.
While India's Harika Dronavalli and Tania Sachdev humbled their opponents, Koneru Humpy and Eesha Karavade drew their games.
The victory is a morale booster for the Indian chess queens after their 2-2 draw against Serbia in the third round.
Earlier in the day Indian team Captain and Coach R.B.Ramesh told IANS: "The pairing was not a surprise as we have to play all the strong teams and everyone knows it."
