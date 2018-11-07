FUZHOU — Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the China Open World Tour Super 750 tournament while H.S. Prannoy crashed out after a straight-game loss in the opening round here Nov. 7.
Fifth seed Srikanth brushed aside France's Lucas Corvee 21-12, 21-16 in a 35-minute affair. He will now face Indonesia'sTommy Sugiarto in the next round.
In an another men's singles opening clash, Prannoy suffered a 11-21, 14-21 loss to Asian Games gold medalist Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.
Also, Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka suffered a 12-21, 16-21 loss against Thailand'd Pornpawee Chochuwong in a women's singles contest.
In the mixed doubles event, the Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also lost 21-18, 19-21, 17-21 to seventh seeded Malaysian duo of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying.
