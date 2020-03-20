The year is still very young, but Indian American collegiate golfer at Pepperdine University Sahith Theegala has two tournament victories under his belt.
Theegala in early January went to Australia and prevailed in the 2020 Australian Master of the Amateurs Championship.
Theegala at the Jan. 7 through Jan. 10 Par-36 tournament held at the Victoria Golf Club shot a minus-10, winning by four strokes over the next best amateur golfer.
In shooting 278 over the four-round tournament, Theegala shot 33, 33, 32 and 36.
In late January, from Jan. 27 through Jan. 28, at the Southwestern Invitational, Theegala shot 204 for a minus-12, taking first place again.
Theegala needed every stroke to secure the win at the Westlake Village, California-based Par 72 North Ranch Country Club.
He won by one stroke over the University of Southern California’s Leon D’Souza. Pepperdine won the tournament, thanks to the strength of Theegala’s performance.
At The Amer Ari Invitational from Feb. 6 through Feb. 8 in Hawaii and The Prestige by Charles Schwab tournament in La Quinta, California, from Feb. 17 through Feb. 19, Theegala had a pair of sixth-place finishes.
He shot a minus-10 in Hawaii, finishing three strokes behind the top golfer, but his university got the overall win.
Then in the most recent event, Theegala shot minus-5 and finished six strokes behind the winner. Pepperdine took second at the event.
