NEW DELHI — The participation of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and opener Lokesh Rahul in the three-ODI series against Australia, starting in Sydney Jan. 12, has been thrown into jeopardy as the duo have been suspended for their controversial comments in a television talk show.
India-West adds: Times Now printed the remarks of the two cricketers, which were made during their appearance on the popular ‘Koffee With Karan,’ featuring Karan Johar.
“Why don't you ask women's names at nightclubs?" asked Johar when Hardik replied saying he struggles in remembering names of the women he interacts with during such parties. "I like to watch and observe how they move. I'm a little from the Black side so I need to see how they move," Pandya responded.
He dwelled onto his sex life suggesting: "When I lost my virginity, I came home and said, Main karke aaya hai aaj (I did it today).”
Further highlighting the casual take on the subject from his parents, the 25-year-old revealed how "cool" he is with his family members. "At a party my parents asked me acha tera wala (women) kaun sa hai (Which are your women)? I said yeh, yeh, yeh (pointing out women) and they were like waah proud of you beta," Pandya asserted.
Another question from Karan Johar that attracted a debatable response from the two cricketers was, "If you all hit on the same women, then how do you decide?”
Rahul answered saying, "up to the woman" while an outspoken Hardik said: "Nahi nahi aisa kuch nahi hai, talent pe hota hai. Jisko mila woh leke jao (Nothing like that, it's about talent, whoever gets them, takes them).”
Diana Edulji, the woman member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, advocated suspension of the duo until the quantum of sentence is announced.
CoA chairman Vinod Rai had earlier recommended a two-ODI ban for the duo but Diana decided to seek legal opinion before taking any action.
"Based on legal opinion and till the time the final procedure is laid down to address this issue, will recommend that a communication be sent to the concerned players and the team immediately," Diana wrote in an email, accessed by IANS.
"It will be imperative that the players be put under suspension till a further course of action is decided for this misconduct," the mail added.
In this regard, a five-member Apex Council comprising the elected office bearers -- President, Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary and Treasurer -- has been formed to conduct the probe.
Under such a scenario, India will be compelled to take the field without Pandya and Rahul in the series opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Earlier Jan. 11, breaking his silence on the allegedly sexist comments made by Pandya and Rahul, India skipper Virat Kohli denounced the duo's statements and said the team management is still waiting for a decision on the duo.
Terming the comments as "inappropriate,” the 30-year-old skipper said the belief in the dressing room is completely different from the individual comments of the two young players.
"We as the Indian cricket team and responsible cricketers do not support such views," Kohli said during the pre-match press conference in Sydney.
"The two concerned players have realized what has gone wrong and they have understood the magnitude of what has happened," he added.
On being asked about the possible combination if the duo is banned, Kohli said: "From the combination and team balance point of view, yes, you'll have to think about the combination you'll need then."
"You don't have control over these things so you have to address it the way it unfolds. That's how we are looking at it, the combinations will have to be looked at when the decision comes out and from there on we'll see what needs to be done about the whole situation," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.