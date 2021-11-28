The Criclanes Sports Academy (Indoor) of New Jersey recently hosted Shivnarine Chanderpaul, a former West Indies cricket captain and recently appointed West Indies Under-19 batting consultant with Jatin Patel, renowned coach, mentor and Cricket Hall of Famer.
Patel conducted a 2-day long ACF Level 1 and Level 2 coaches’ clinic for 15 cricket enthusiasts aspiring to become cricket coaches in the future, according to a press release. The Indian American coach shared practical and modern methods for coaching players in a T20 dominant era, as a mentor for many cricket coaches globally for all levels since 2014.
Chanderpaul shared his coaching tips and philosophy with Criclanes coach Vishal Patel and gave advice to each player who attended the camp as to how to improve their game, according to Hiren Patel. CricLanes partner.
The Shivnarine Chanderpaul Cricket Academy was launched in 2020 for both coaches and potential/talented players in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.