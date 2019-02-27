NEW DELHI — Hurdler Dharun Ayyasamy clocked 49.94 seconds to win his second consecutive gold medal in the Indian Grand Prix series 2019 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here Feb. 27.
The 24-year old improved his timing from 50.07s clocked at IGP-1 in Patiala Feb. 24.
Santhosh Kumar took the second place with 50.77s and the bronze medal went to Ramachandran clocking 50.83s. All three medals went to the athletes from Tamil Nadu.
Asian Games silver medalist Dutee Chand ran 23.30s to win her second gold medal in the IGP series. The timing will help Dutee improve her IAAF World Ranking in the 200m event.
Her timing also ensured that the Odisha sprinter made the qualifying cut-off for the Asian Athletics Championships, to be held in Doha, Qatar.
The silver medal went to Anjali Devi of Haryana with a timing of 24.15s. Supriya Maddal of Andhra Pradesh clocked 24.48s to bag the bronze medal.
MR Poovamma and Vismaya V K, part of the Asian games 4x400m relay winning team, bagged the gold and silver medals, respectively, in the 400m event. Poovamma clocked 54.12s while Vismaya finished with a timing of 54.76s. The bronze medal went to Prachi of UP clocking 54.74s.
Arokia Rajiv of Tamil Nadu ran 46.49s to win the men's 400m gold medal in IGP-2 and started the season with a victory. The silver medal went to Jeevan K.S. of Karnataka for clocking 47.02s and winning his second medal in the IGP series.
Kunhu Mohammed of Kerala claimed bronze with a time of 47.19s.
Ajay Kumar Saroj regained lost form and won the gold medal in 1500m by clocking a time of 3:46.10. The silver medal went to his state mate Rahul of UP recording timing of 3:48.15. The bronze medal went to Ankit of Haryana 3:49.90
The last event of the day 1500m women turned to be the most thrilling in which P.U. Chitra outran Lily Das of West Bengal to win the gold by clocking 4:20.76. Lily won silver with a time of 4: 20.89. The third place went to Usha Sati of Delhi who clocked 5:08.07s.
