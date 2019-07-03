LONDON — England has qualified for the Cricket World Cup semifinals with a 119-run win over New Zealand, which is also effectively heading to the playoffs despite a third straight loss.
Jonny Bairstow’s second straight century helped England to 305-8 off its 50 overs and the Black Caps never looked like chasing down the target after the run-outs of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in successive overs left them 69-4.
New Zealand was eventually dismissed for 186 and leapfrogged in the standings by England, which will end the group stage in third place. The tournament host will play in the second semifinal, at Edgbaston on July 11, against the team that finishes in second place — currently India.
England, which entered the tournament as the world’s top-ranked team, marches into the semis following morale-restoring wins over India and New Zealand back to back.
New Zealand, which had lost to Pakistan and Australia before heading to Chester-le-Street for its group closer, is set to play in the first semifinal in Manchester on Tuesday when it will have to find momentum from somewhere.
New Zealand is currently two points ahead of fifth-place Pakistan, whose final group game is against Bangladesh on Friday, but is highly unlikely to lose its place in the top four because of a far superior net run-rate than its rival.
The match was interrupted by a streaker wearing nothing but a green hat who ran onto the field.
Security appeared very slow to react as the spectator jogged toward the wicket and danced about in front of New Zealand batsmen Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner. He then weaved around security staff as they attempted to stop him before he was brought to the ground.
With the crowd cheering, the streaker briefly broke free from four members of security and ran back toward the middle. He was stopped for a second time and led away.
England captain Eoin Morgan said there was “excitement” among his players because “there’s a bit more on the line ... it’s a bit like a quarterfinal.”
Lineups:
England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.
