LONDON — Having enjoyed the memorable end to his Test career, former England captain Alastair Cook was an emotional man at the end of the final match of the series against India here Sept. 11.
England won the fifth Test by 118 runs to win the series 4-1. Playing in his last Test, Cook scripted a fairy tale ending to his career in the longest format by scoring a century in England's second innings and clinching the man of the match award.
"It has been the most amazing week. Got a text from Beefy (Ian Botham) and he said Can I have your script writer? The memories shared with my team. Some very good moments," Cook said at the post match ceremony.
"You miss all the highs. I would miss playing for this team. This week can't be beaten. I can walk away with my head held high," he added.
"Today it showed how tough Test cricket can be. I leave with great memories," Cook said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.