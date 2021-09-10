India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after England's James Anderson lost his wicket during play on the fifth day of the fourth cricket Test match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London on Sept. 6, 2021. India overwhelmed England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at the Oval on Sept. 6 and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. (Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)