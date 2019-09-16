DHARAMSALA (IANS) — The first T20I between India and South Africa that was to be played here at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium on Sept. 15 was abandoned without a ball played due to rain.
Intermittent rains throughout the day coupled with puddles of water on the covers meant that even the coin toss could not take place.
The three-match series now moves to Mohali where the second T20I will be played on Sept. 18. The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. (IST) start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.