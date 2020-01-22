NEW DELHI — Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar marked their presence at the Emirates Golf Club in the U.S. as they continued on their European tour journey to represent India in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic tournament after playing at the 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Sharma, who managed to make the cut and ended the final day at T59 of the 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be leading the charge as high hopes are pinned on him. He put up a great show on the first two days of the tournament where he even rose up to a rank of T25. He will be looking to maintain the tempo heading into the first day of the tournament.
Gaganjeet Bhullar on the other hand has been in rather disappointing form as he failed to even make the cut at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. This will be a chance for him to prove his mettle in the new decade and work towards achieving a better result.
Sharma and Bhullar will be accompanied by the top golfers from around the world including the English golfer Lee Westwood, winner of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, 2020 and the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry amongst many other stalwarts.
The Omega Dubai Desert Classic will tee off Jan. 23 and will be broadcast live on DSPORT in India from 9.30 a.m. IST onwards.
