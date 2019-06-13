WASHINGTON — Sundar Pichai, Google’s Indian American CEO, feels that India and England will lock horns in the finals of the ongoing cricket World Cup and said that he is “rooting” for Virat Kohli and Co. to lift the trophy.
U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said that the World Cup has the potential to change the world.
“It (ICC World Cup final match) should be (between) England and India. But you know, Australia and New Zealand, these are all very, very good teams,” Pichai told an audience here that included Pompeo and top corporate executives from India and the U.S. during the India Ideas Summit of USIBC wherein he received the Global Leadership Award June 12.
Pichai’s response was to USIBC president Nisha Desai Biswal’s question: “Who do you think is going to play the final match?”
Pichai further said that he had tried to adapt to baseball but with little luck. “When I first came here, I tried to kind of adapt to baseball. I have to say it was a bit challenging. In my first game, I was proud because I hit the ball on the back. It’s a really good shot in cricket. I was like, ‘Well, look what I did!’ But people didn’t appreciate it.”
“In cricket when you run, you always take your bat with you. So, I also ran between base with my bat as well. So eventually, I realized baseball was a bit difficult. I can adjust on many things, but I’m going to stick to cricket,” he shared.
“There is a cricket World Cup going on. It’s a wonderful tournament... rooting for India to do well. But there’s a lot at stake here,” Pichai said.
Commenting on the World Cup, Pompeo said: “I understand that you’ve been having deep, important conversations among you about one of the most important global events of our day, something with major potential to change the world, deep international events that capture the attention of billions and billions of people. Of course, that’s the Cricket World Cup.”
Pompeo’s speech was part of his preparation for his visit to India, Sri Lanka, Japan and South Korea. The visit will be from June 24-30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.