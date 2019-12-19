NEW DELHI — The semi-finals of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League saw the Gujarat Giants land a huge victory over the Bombay Bullets. The league, which is ongoing, has seen a fantastic display by the Gujarat Giants with five wins over other teams.
The team comprises of boxing superstars such as Sarita Devi, Duryodhan Negi, Ashish Kumar, Poonam, and Rajesh Narwal. World Boxing Silver medalist and Asian Games Gold medalist Amit Panghal along with players like Chirag and Scott Forest from Scotland led the team to a 4-1 victory in the semi-finals.
The finals which is slated to be held on Dec. 21, has the Gujarat Giants in a favorable position to win as they have a considerable lead over the other teams on the leader board and remain unbeaten in the maiden edition of the league.
"Reaching the finals was inevitable as our team has been one of the most consistent and motivated units throughout the league. While our star performers have been outstanding, high-class boxing demonstrated by younger members such as Chirag and Poonam reflect enormous promise for the combat sport in India," said Satyam Trivedi, a representative from Adani Sportsline.
The Gujarat Giants has had five consecutive wins in the competition, showcasing their preparedness for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The league has proven to be a huge success for the team, with Gujarat Giants being placed at the top of the leader board. With 107 judges points from their earlier matches, the Adani Group backed Gujarat Giants was in a comfortable spot for victory.
Gujarat Giants' Panghal and Ashish Kulheria had a 5-0 victory against their Bombay Bullets opponents. The team has been training long hours and is well geared up to take home the trophy.
