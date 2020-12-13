SYDNEY — Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant have warmed up for the day-night test with pink-ball centuries against Australia A as Shubman Gill put forward a strong case to debut at Adelaide Oval.
Vihari (104 not out), Gill (65), Mayank Agarwal (61) and Rishabh Pant (103 not out) all enjoyed productive stints at the crease Dec. 11 on day two of India’s tour game at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
It is India’s final tune-up for the first Adelaide test that begins Dec. 17.
Australia A’s attack was weakened by concussions to Cameron Green and Harry Conway, while Sean Abbott only delivered sevens overs during India’s second innings because of a tight calf.
India reached 386-4 at stumps on day two, a 472-run lead.
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, the visitors’ two best batsmen, opted for net sessions instead of appearing in the tour match.
On Dec. 12 earlier, officials said veteran Rohit Sharma would join India’s test squad for the second half of their series against Australia. Sharma sustained a hamstring injury during the recent Indian Premier League season then returned to lead the Mumbai Indians to a fifth title.
He will have to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arrival, as per Australia’s policy for all incoming travelers.
