BASEL, Switzerland — Moments after becoming the first Indian shuttler to win the World Championships, P.V. Sindhu dedicated the historic triumph to her mother, who celebrated her birthday Aug. 25, and the country.
In a final that lasted just 36 minutes, Sindhu demolished Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-7, 21-7.
"This means a lot, it is a big win. I had lost in the finals in the last two editions," said Sindhu in an on court interview after the match.
"I won for my country, I am really very proud," said an emotional Sindhu wearing a satisfied smile on her face.
"I would like to thank my coach (South Korean Kim Ji Hyun) and Gopi sir (Pullela Gopichand) and also my parents. Today is my mother's birthday, so happy birthday mom!" she added.
Elated over P.V. Sindhu winning the World Championships crown on Sunday, her mother P. Vijaya said the ace shuttler always gave her birthday presents and this time she has given her and the nation a special gift.
Celebrations broke out at Sindhu's house here as soon as she landed the coveted world title.
Vijaya and other family members, who were watching the final live on television, congratulated each other and distributed sweets soon after Sindhu's victory.
"It's a great moment for all of us. We are proud and happy over her historic win," said Vijaya.
