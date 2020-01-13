SHIMLA — Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association batter Harleen Deol has been chosen to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led 15-member India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup beginning in Australia Feb. 21.
After Sushma Verma, Ranji player Harleen became the second cricketer groomed by the HPCA to represent the country in the World Cup.
"I am excited to be part of the World Cup and am looking forward to the tournament," Harleen, who is pursuing her graduation in MCM DAV College in Chandigarh, said.
Elated over her selection, BCCI Treasurer and HPCA President Arun Dhumal told IANS that Himachal has tremendous sporting potential.
"Our cricketers are performing consistently well at the national level and the day is not far when they will form the mainstay of the senior team in various formats," he said.
Dhumal said the infrastructure created by HPCA in the last 19 years has made this success possible.
"We are striving hard to provide international facilities to all our players so that the hidden potential of our cricketers is realized at the national level. We hope they become role models for the future generations," he added.
Former HPCA chief Anurag Thakur had played a key role in creating modern sporting infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh.
He had developed five stadiums, including the world-class showpiece stadium in Dharamsala, and one cricket academy in Shimla.
The Rs 100 crore stadium in Dharamsala first figured on the international cricket map in 2005 when it hosted a warm-up tie between the touring Pakistan and Indian Board President's XI.
The other achievements of HPCA include its umpire Virender Sharma being adjudged the best in the domestic circuit for the last season. Three players — Nikita Chauhan, Renuka Singh and Tanuja Kanwer — have been selected in India 'A' and India 'B' teams for the women's quadrangular series that has been announced by the BCCI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.