NEW DELHI — Ending speculation surrounding his marriage with an Indian national, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali Aug. 2 said that he is marrying Shamia Arzoo in Dubai on Aug. 20.
As per reports, Shamia is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines, while her family members are settled in New Delhi.
"Our families wanted to keep this a low key affair but since the matter has come out in the media I have decided to make an official announcement to ensure they are no speculations surrounding my marriage," Hasan told a news conference in his hometown, Gujranwala (Pakistan).
"I will be wearing a black and red sherwani suit while she will be dressed in Indian style," Hasan added.
Hasan said he had met with Shamia one year ago in Dubai and their friendship had grown since that meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.