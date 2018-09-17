KOLKATA — Former India captain Sourav Ganguly Sept. 17 predicted that the high-voltage Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan would be an even contest.
"It will be a 50-50 contest between India and Pakistan," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event here.
India has a 6-5 win loss ratio at the Asia Cup and on Sept. 19, the Rohit Sharma-led side will look to continue the momentum.
Asked if regular captain and star batsman Virat Kohli's absence would be a factor, Ganguly said, "Virat Kohli's absence won't be a factor, they are a better side."
India is the most successful side in the Asia Cup, having won the title a total of six times, while Pakistan has won twice.
The men in blue begin their campaign against Hong Kong Sept. 18, while Pakistan beat the same opponents by eight wickets Sept. 16.
