HONG KONG — World champion P.V. Sindhu's poor run continued as she crashed out of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a second round defeat at the hands of Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungpha.
The Olympic silver medallist Sindhu lost 18-21, 21-11, 16-21 in a match that lasted for an hour and nine minutes.
Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the quarter-finals after he registered a win over compatriot Sourabh Verma in the men's singles match.
Srikanth defeated Verma 21-11, 15-21, 21-19 in the contest which lasted for 59 minutes. Earlier, Srikanth had avoided a first-round exit as he got a bye against World No.1 Kento Momota as the Japanese shuttler withdrew from the tournament.
In another men's singles contest, H.S. Prannoy crashed out as he went down to World No. 6 Jonatan Christie in straight games. Prannoy suffered a 12-21, 19-21 defeat in the A38-minute contest.
