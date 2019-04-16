MUMBAI — Despite getting Virat Kohli's backing as India's No. 4 batsman months earlier, Ambati Rayudu was not picked for the World Cup, a move that did not go down well with the batsman.
In a tongue-in-cheek tweet, clearly aimed at his non-selection, Rayudu said: "Just ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup."
All-rounder Vijay Shankar was preferred over Rayudu, with Chairman of selectors M.S.K. Prasad saying they wanted a "three-dimensional" option who can bat at No. 4, bowl a few overs of medium pace and is also a good fielder.
Meanwhile, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said he feels bad for Rayudu.
"There is Ambati Rayudu who missed out as well. He is averaging 48 in ODIs, why focus only on Pant? I feel it is far more disheartening for someone like Rayudu because Pant has age on his side," Gambhir told IANS.
Rayudu averages 47.05 in his 55-match career, with a strike rate of 79.04.
He has been out of form lately, averaging just 30.87 in his last 10 innings and has scored at a rate of 75.3 with just one fifty.
