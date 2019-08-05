NEW DELHI (IANS) — Igor Stimac, head coach of the senior India men's football team, on Aug. 5 announced the 34 probables for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
India, who have been clubbed in Group E alongside Bangladesh, Oman, Afghanistan and hosts Qatar, will open their second round campaign of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Oman on Sept. 5, followed by a match against Qatar on Sept. 10.
Preliminary squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mandar Rao Dessai
Midfielders: Nikhil Poojary, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Pronay Halder, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan
Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh
