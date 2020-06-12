NEW DELHI — India has called off its cricket tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said June 12.
India was scheduled to play three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches in Sri Lanka beginning June 24. The tour of Zimbabwe comprised of three ODIs was to start Aug. 22.
“Indian cricket team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COVID-19,” secretary BCCI Jay Shah said in a statement.
Shah also said that the cricket board will not rush into conducting a training camp of its contracted players until it’s “completely safe to train outdoors.”
“The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardize the efforts put in by the central and state governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus,” Shah said.
