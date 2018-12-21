KOLKATA － Despite the Perth Test loss, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said Dec. 21 India can still win the series against Australia, which is level at 1-1 now.
"India can still win, it depends on how they play. All in the eleven have to take up responsibility. Everybody has to play well," Ganguly said during a promotional program at a school here.
India succumbed to a 146-run defeat at the hands of hosts Australia in the second Test after winning the first rubber by 31 runs in Adelaide.
Ganguly urged the middle order to score runs after they failed to put up a good show in the second innings.
Ganguly was asked what was the difference between now and childhood days as he interacted with students.
"When I was a child, my father used to earn, I would spend a good time. Now I've to earn."
Virat Kohli will drag his team to a series win against Australia despite the Perth setback, cricket legend Vivian Richards prophesied the same day.
Richards said Kohli's leadership qualities and "stomach to compete" should hold India in good stead in the two remaining games.
"India has got a wonderful opportunity to win the series. They would have had a setback in Perth but they can still win. They have a captain like Virat who wears his heart on his sleeve and he has the stomach to compete and drag his players to victory," Richards told IANS here on Friday.
"I am still backing them (the Indian team) to win the series but one should never ever forget, the Australians without Steve Smith or (David) Warner are still a formidable force. What they miss in talent, they will bring it in their attitude," he said.
Always effusive in praise of Kohli, Richards said it would be "jumping the gun" to rate him among the all time greats as he needs to finish his career first.
"Among modern day players he is my favourite. I have various categories. I think we got to wait until he is finishing his career (to put him in the bracket of all time greats). We would be jumping the gun if we do that now. But certainly, he is in a wonderful position," Richards said.
Asked about Kohli's bust up with Australian counterpart Tim Paine during the second Test, Richards said the flamboyant Indian skipper did not cross the line.
"I don't think he crossed the line. I think the BCCI also said the same thing and I can only follow in those footsteps," he asserted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.