Prince Harry and cricketers Andy Roberts, Vivian Richards and Curtly Ambrose attend a youth sports festival at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium showcasing Antigua and Barbuda's national sports, on the second day of an official visit to the Caribbean on Nov. 21, 2016 in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda. Richards predicted Dec. 21 that India would win its test series against Australia, which is now leveled 1-1. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)