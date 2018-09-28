SEOUL — Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal bowed out of the Korea Open, losing to third seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the quarter-finals here Oct. 28.
Okuhara took around one hour to beat Saina 15-21, 21-15, 22-20.
After losing the first game, Okuhara bounced back in style and bagged the second and third games to enter the semi-final.
Fifth seed Saina failed to match the pace of her opponent and got beaten in a marathon match.
With this result, India's campaign in the Korea Open ended.
The Japanese shuttler will now face her compatriot and top seed Akane Yamaguchi Sept. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.