PUNE — India won the second test against South Africa by an innings and 137 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series Oct. 14.
The Proteas were bowled out for 189 runs (67.2 overs) in the second innings, after being forced to follow-on on day four.
South Africa had conceded a 326-run lead after being bowled out for 275 in the first innings. Virat Kohli’s 254 not out had helped India amass 601-5 declared. He was named man of the match as well.
“The mindset is always to help the team and in that process big runs come. The pressure goes away when you start thinking about the team. I am at a stage in my career where I am happy to be playing the way I am and contributing for the team. Putting the team in a commanding position is my goal,” said Kohli after the win.
India have now won all four tests thus far in the world test championship for a total of 200 points. They are also the reigning world’s top-ranked test side.
“When we started, we were at number seven. The only way was up. We laid down a few things and are all luck to have this group of players. In the last 3-4 years, it’s amazing to see the hunger in this group to keep improving,” the skipper said, after leading India to victory in his 50th test in-charge.
Umesh Yadav (3-22) and Ravindra Jadeja (3-52) shared six wickets as the visitors’ resistance ended approximately 30 minutes after tea.
Vernon Philander (37) and Keshav Maharaj (22), who scored a maiden half-century in the first innings, added 56 runs for the eighth wicket. Before they could frustrate India further like they did in the first innings, Yadav had Philander caught down leg.
The end came soon after. Jadeja trapped Maharaj lbw, before Yadav returned to wrap up the proceedings with Kagiso Rabada (4) caught at slip.
India had enforced the follow-on after taking a 326-run lead in the first innings. It was the first time South Africa have followed-on since 2008.
Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice as South Africa were reeling at 74-4 at lunch. He finished with 2-45.
Mohammed Shami (1-34) and Ishant Sharma (1-17) took a wicket apiece as the South African batsmen were once again guilty of poor shot selection particularly in the morning session.
Sharma and Umesh Yadav had struck with the new ball to remove Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn.
Faf du Plessis promoted himself up to number four and blocked his way to five runs off 54 balls before Ashwin got rid of him.
Keeper Wriddhiman Saha added an important contribution in dismissing both de Bruyn and du Plessis, supporting the bowlers with diving catches in both instances.
“The way India batted, especially Virat, takes a lot of mental toughness. To put up a score like that and spending two days in the field got us down. The batsmen were weak on mindset for fielding so long. We saw that in the first test as well,” lamented skipper du Plessis after the loss.
India had won the first test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs. The third test begins in Ranchi on October 19.
