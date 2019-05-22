GUWAHATI — Asian Games gold medalist Amit Panghal (52kg) and Asian Championships bronze medalist Shiva Thapa (60kg) led 12 Indian boxers into the semi-finals to confirm medals on the third day of the second edition of the India Open International Boxing Tournament at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi AC Indoor Stadium, here on May 22.
Former world youth champion Sachin Siwach's dazzling performance was the highlight of the day as he knocked out the 2018 Asian Games silver medalist Rogen Siaga Ladon of the Philippines 4-1 to make the last-four stage of 52kg.
Fresh from his Asian Championships gold medal, Panghal faced some early resistance from Thailand's veteran Chakapong Chanpirom whom he was meeting for the first time. But the 23-year-old soon proved his mettle to earn a 5-0 win and march into the semi-finals.
"It was a tight bout. A lot of boxers have changed category from 49kg to 52kg like me. Thus, it's important to study each one carefully and chalk out separate strategies for each," said Amit after having changed his weight category from 49kg to 52kg with an eye on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Amid deafening roars of support, local boy Thapa scored 5-0 win over Hellene Damien of Mauritius. Thapa, the first Indian to win medals from four consecutive Asian Championships, started with a defensive attitude until he freed up from the second round to deliver the blows.
"Never have I contested such a tall boxer before. My strategy was to attack from inside and I am glad I could execute my plan with perfection," said Thapa after the win.
Kavinder Singh Bisht (56kg) continued his fine form after winning a gold at the GeeBee Boxing tournament and a silver at the Asian Championships this year. He held his nerves to stave off resistance from Mario Fernandez of the Philippines and register a 3-2 win in a split decision.
Mohammed Hussamuddin was not so lucky in the same category as he suffered 2-3 defeat to Thailand's former Asian champion Chatchai Decha Butdee in a hard-fought bout.
In 49kg, Asian Championships silver medalist Deepak outclassed Thailand's Samak Saehan 4-1 to advance to the semi-finals.
Former World Championships bronze medalist Gaurav Bidhuri also progressed into the last-four stage of 56kg by dint of a commanding 5-0 win over Turkmenistan's Bayramhan Permanov. In 52kg, Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki did not waste any time to assert his supremacy over Mauritius's Louis Fleurot en route to a 5-0 win.
Last year's India Open 60kg champion Manish Kaushik began the successful defence of his title with a 5-0 win over Thiwa Janthacumpa of Thailand. 2018 World Youth bronze medallist Ankit showed his maturity in his 5-0 demolition of Nepal's Prakash Limbu Ijam.
Key Results:
Deepak (49kg) (IND) beat Samak Saehan (THA): 4-1
Carolo Cano Paalam (49kg) (PHL) beat Neeraj Swami (IND): 4-1
Amit Panghal (52kg) (IND) beat Chakapong Chanpirom (THA):5-0
Sachin (52kg) (IND) beat Rogen Siaga Ladon (PHL): 4-1
Gaurav Solanki (52kg) (IND) beat Louis Fleurot (MUS):5-0
Kavinder Singh Bisht (56kg) (IND) beat Mario Fernandez (PHL):3-2
Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) (IND) beat Bayramhan Permanov (TKM):5-0
Chatchai Decha Butdee (56kg) (THA) beat Md Hussamuddin (IND):3-2
Shiva Thapa (60kg) (IND) beat Hellene Damien (MUS):5-0
Ankit (60kg) (IND) beat Prakash Limbu Ijam (NP):5-0
Manish Kaushik (60kg) (IND) beat Thiwa Janthacumpa (THA): 5-0
Govind Kumar Sahani (49kg (INS) beat Saidjan Babajanov (TKM): Walkover
Madan Lal (IND) beat Mirzakhalilov Mirazizbek (UZB): Walkover
