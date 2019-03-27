NEW DELHI — Ace India shuttler P.V. Sindhu started her Indian Open 2019 campaign with a bang as she thrashed compatriot Mugdha Agrey while B. Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth also won their respective first round matches March 27.
Sindhu took just 23 minutes to outclass Mugdha 21-8, 21-13 in a women's single match while Praneeth also did well to bounce back after losing the first game 22-24 but take the next two games 21-13, 21-8 in the hour-long men's single affair.
Meanwhile, Srikanth also held his nerve in a tight contest to beat Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong 21-16, 18-21, 21-19 the 56-minute affair.
Earlier in the day, Sameer Verma also advanced to the next round with a 21-18, 21-12 win over Rasmus Gemke of Denmark.
Also, H.S. Prannoy came from a game down to beat Tahliland's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 14-21, 21-18, 21-14.
Later on Wednesday, Parupalli Kashyap will be up against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.