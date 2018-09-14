DUBAI ( — The spotlight will on the India-Pakistan rivalry when the six-nation Asia Cup cricket tournament begins here Sept. 15.
India under the leadership of stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be the favorites along with Pakistan. The two traditional rivals have been grouped together in Group A.
India is the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won six of the 13 editions of the tournament. But this time it will be an uphill task for the Indian players as they will miss the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli.
But on the pitches of Dubai where the spinners will get a turn, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav should be a handful. Kedar Jadhav who is also making his comeback to the side could also support the spinning duo if the situation demands.
Pakistan, meanwhile, has won the tournament twice. The first time in 2000, when the team beat Sri Lanka in the final, and then in 2012.
Fakhar Zaman with his disciplined batting is capable of turning a match with the support of Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik and Sarfraz Ahmed.
Shadab Khan will lead the spin department, while Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi will take care of the pace department.
Apart from India and Pakistan, Hong Kong was also clubbed with the two Asian giants. They were previously the part of the Asia cup and will hope to do better than in 2004 and 2008. Batsmen Anshuman Rath will be in the spotlight as he played 16 limited overs games and scored with an average of 52.57.
Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In the opening match, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka. Both teams are struggling with the injuries of their key players.
Bangladesh have three injured players – Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan –while Danushka Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal were out from Sri Lanka squad but return of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga included some spark in the Sri Lankan squad.
The third team which is grouped with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is Afghanistan. Last time Afghanistan played in Asia Cup was in 2014 where the team crashed out in the group stages, however, they registered their first Asia Cup victory, defeating Bangladesh.
Afghanistan’s improvement in the international circuit has increased over the years. With spinning star Rashid Khan in the squad along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan’s bowling line-up will be a test for the other teams in the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.