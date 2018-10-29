MUSCAT — Indian and Pakistan were declared as the joint winners of the 5th Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy Muscat 2018 hockey tournament after the final was abandoned due to bad weather conditions here Oct. 28.
India was looking to defend its title which it won back in Kuantan, Malaysia in 2016 when the team beat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-2 in the Final.
However, the weather conditions here played spoilsport as heavy rainfall made it difficult for both the teams to start the Final here at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.
World No. 5 India had earlier secured their passage through to the Final of the 5th Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy Muscat 2018 after remaining undefeated in the competition with five wins and a draw in their six matches; defeating hosts Oman 11-0, Pakistan 3-1, Japan 9-0, drawing 0-0 against Malaysia, and South Korea 4-1 in the round robin stages; whereas beating Japan again with a margin of 3-2 in the Semi-Final.
The Indian team was also the highest scoring team in the competition as it scored a total of 30 goals in six matches.
The tally consists of 11 different goal-scorers. India's Harmanpreet Singh scored the most goals for his team with six goals, while forwards Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh scored five each.
Earlier that day, it was Malaysia who finished at the third place as it defeated Japan 3-2 in Penalty Shootout after the scores remained 2-2 at the end of regulation time in the bronze medal match.
