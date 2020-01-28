Hockey India named a 20-member Indian Women's Hockey Team for the New Zealand Tour which began on Jan. 25 in Auckland, New Zealand. The Team led by Rani Rampal and Vice Captained by Savita consists of Rajini Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Nisha, Namita Toppo, Udita, Monika, Lilima Minz, Neha, Sonika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur. (photo via IANS)