RANCHI — India is two wickets from a 3-0 series whitewash after South Africa finished the third day at 132-8 following on in their second innings Oct. 21.
Mohammed Shami (3-10) and Umesh Yadav (2-35) shared five wickets. The visitors are still 203 runs adrift of India’s first innings total of 497-9.
After tea, South Africa lost four more wickets as India tried to wrap up proceedings.
Yadav trapped Heinrich Klassen (5) lbw to reduce the visitors to 36-5. Indian spinners then got into the act with light fading away.
Ravindra Jadeja (1-36) bowled Dane Piedt (23) while Ravichandran Ashwin got his first wicket of the game when Kagiso Rabada (12) holed out.
Debutant Shahbaz Nadeem ran out George Linde (27) to add to his brace from the first innings.
After being hit by Yadav prior to tea, Dean Elgar, who retired hurt on 16, didn’t come out to bat after the break and South Africa opted for Theunis de Bruyn as his concussion replacement.
At stumps, de Bruyn was batting on 30 not out with Anrich Nortje 5 not out.
Sixteen wickets fell during the third day’s play with South Africa staring at a third straight defeat in this one-sided series.
