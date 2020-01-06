GUWAHATI — Wet patches on the pitch lead to the abandonment of the first T20 between India and Sri Lanka Jan. 5.
India won the toss and opted to field but the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Rain started about 15 minutes after the toss and continued for an hour. While support staff managed to dry out the outfield, there were wet patches on the pitch after water seeped through the covers.
Those patches proved persistent and eventually the game was called off at 9.45 pm local time, the cutoff for a minimum five-over game.
The second T20 will be played in Indore on Jan. 7.
