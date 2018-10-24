Indian American Kanak Jha, the first U.S. table tennis player born in the 2000s and the youngest athlete for the country at the 2016 Olympic Games, has won a bronze at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Jha won the medal Oct. 10, becoming the first American man in history to win a table tennis medal at either an Olympic or Youth Olympic Games, according to a TeamUSA.org report.
“That’s unbelievable,” Jha, now 18, said of his feat, in the report. “The U.S. has never been very strong in table tennis, so for me to win a medal for the U.S. is amazing.”
Four years ago, Lily Zhang, who was trained at the India Community Center in Milpitas, Calif., won bronze in women’s table tennis at the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China, becoming the first American table tennis player to medal at an Olympic event, the report noted.
Jha is confident the success he and Zhang have brought to their country will only help the sport grow and the Americans improve, it said.
Jha and Zhang also hold the distinction of being the only Americans ever to compete at the Olympic Games prior to the Youth Olympic Games, it said.
The experience the Milpitas, California, native gained both from and since Rio helped him reach the podium in Buenos Aires, which he called “a dream” leading into the Games, TeamUSA.org noted in the report.
He has now competed at all three multi-sport Games – Pan American in 2015, Olympic in 2016 and Youth Olympic in 2018 – and knows the experiences will help him continue to grow throughout his career, it said.
Jha emerged victorious with an 11-9 score, the bronze medal and a spot in history, the report said.
