SOFIA – Boxer Nikhat Zareen kicked off her 2019 season on a high note, winning the 51kg Gold at the 70th Strandja Memorial International tournament here Feb. 19.
The 22-year-old from Hyderabad, supported by JSW Sports, came through a stunning run of form during the competition, winning all her bouts with ease and toppling the Philippines' Magno Irish 5-0 in the final to win her second international gold medal since recovering from a career threatening shoulder injury.
Nikhat beat Giovanna Marchese of Italy, Yana Burym of Belarus and Sandra Drabik of Poland on her way to the championship bout.
The win marks the second gold in as many international tournaments for a fit-again Nikhat, who underwent surgery on a career-threatening shoulder injury exactly two years ago.
"I am very pleased with my performance as I have been able to prove myself once again at the international stage, winning my second gold in as many tournaments at the senior level. This win will give me a lot of confidence going into this season. I will look forward to more chances to improve and win more medals for the country. I would like to dedicate my medal to the families of brave CRPF jawans, victims of the Pulwama terror attack last week," she said.
