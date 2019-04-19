BANGKOK (IANS) — World Championships' silver medallist Sonia Chahal (57kg) entered the Asian Boxing Championships quarter-finals asserting her dominance with a 5-0 win over Vietnam's Do Nha Uyan, while four other Indian boxers made a winning start on the opening day of the event here April 19.
Makran Cup gold medallist Deepak (49kg) completely outclassed Vietnam's Loi Bui Cong Danh in an unanimous 5-0 win to ensure a pre-quarter-final berth. In the 64kg, Rohit Tokas, a winner of two King's Cup bronze medals in Thailand, put up a smart defensive strategy to knock out Taiwan's Chu-En Lai in a similar 5-0 scoreline to advance to the pre-quarters.
Ashish (69kg) too began his challenge in an equally impressive fashion, blanking Cameron's V.Y. Sophors 5-0 to reach the pre-quarters, while Asian Games bronze medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) thumped Iman Ramezanpourdelavar of Iran by a flawless 5-0 score to make his way into the last eight.
On April 20, three-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa will begin his quest for a fourth medal against Korea's Kim Wonho. Kavinder Singh Bisht (56kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) will begin their campaigns after a first round bye, while Deepak and Rohit Tokas will continue their medal hunt.
On the women's side, debutante Nitu (48kg) will look to make an impact at this prestigious continental event and so will young Manisha in the 54kg. In Women's Welterweight, Indian hopes will rest on Lovlina Borgohain who will face off against Tran Thi Lin of Vietnam.
After seven successful editions, the Asian Championships will, for the very first time, hold the women's competition alongside the men's. In the last edition, Indian women grabbed a total of seven medals that included one gold, one silver and five bronze.
With a 20-member squad, India hopes to improve on its previous edition's medal tally.
