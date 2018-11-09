FUZHOU, China (IANS) — The Indian presence at the China Open badminton tournament came to an end Nov. 9 with P.V. Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and the men's doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy losing their respective quarter-final matches.
Sindhu went down in the women's singles quarter-final to the eighth seed He Bingjiao of China 17-21, 21-17, 15-21 in a marathon 69-minute match.
Third seed Sindhu lost the first game but bounced back in the second game to take the match to the decider.
In the third game, there was no match of the Chinese shuttler as the Rio Olympic silver medalist was overpowered easily.
In men's singles match, fifth seed Kidambi Srikanth lost to fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 14-21, 14-21 in just 35 minutes.
In both the games, the Guntur player never looked to be in contention and gave some easy points to bow out of the meet.
In men's doubles match, it was end of roads for the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as they lost to Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Settiawan of Indonesia 21-11, 16-21, 21-12.
