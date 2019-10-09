MONACO (AP) — Indian sprinter Sheoran Nirmala has been banned for four years for doping and stripped of two titles from the 2017 Asian Championships.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, which manages track and field doping cases, says Nirmala tested positive for the steroids drostanolone and metenolone at a competition in India in June 2018.
Nirmala, whose biological passport also showed irregular blood readings, “accepted the charge, did not request a hearing and was ready to accept the consequences,” the AIU says.
The 24-year-old Nirmala’s ban was backdated to take effect on June 29, 2018. Her results from August 2016 to November 2018 were disqualified.
Nirmala won gold medals in the 400 meters and 4x400 relay at the 2017 Asian Championships held in India.
She ran in both events at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and was eliminated in the heats.
