JAKARTA (IANS) — Indian star Saina Nehwal defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in straight games to enter the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament here Jan. 25.
The eighth seeded London Olympics bronze medallist took just 33 minutes to carve out a comprehensive 21-7, 21-18 victory over her unseeded Thai opponent.
Saina will take on sixth seed He Bingjiao of China for a place in the final.
Bingjiao defeated compatriot Chen Xiaoxin in the last eight stage.
It was however curtains for P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth.
Sindhu crashed out following a loss to reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain while Srikanth lost to Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.
The second seeded Sindhu struggled to match the fifth seeded Marin, going down 11-21, 12-21 after a 37-minute battle.
Srikanth, on the other hand, lost 18-21, 19-21 to Asian Games champion Christie in the men's singles match.
