JAKARTA — Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was crowned champion of the Indonesia Masters 2019 Jan. 27 after her opponent Carolina Marin pulled out of the summit clash due to an injury.
Marin, the reigning Olympic champion and three-time world champion, twisted her right knee after landing awkwardly following a smash in the first game itself.
The Spanish shuttler was leading 10-4 before her discomfort and pain made her pull out of the mega final.
Saina was the runner-up in the 2018 edition of the Indonesia Masters.
Saina advanced to the women's singles final after a hard-fought win over China's He Bingjiao a day earlier.
Eighth seeded Saina defeated her opponent 18-21, 21-12, 21-18 in a 58-minute affair. The Indian lost the first game but came from behind in the next two games.
India-West adds: “Not the way I wanted it in the finals of #indonesiamasterssuper500,” tweeted Saina after the match ended. “Injuries are worst for players and it was very unfortunate to see Carolina Marin, the best player in women’s badminton, to face it today in the match. I wish you a very speedy recovery. Come back soon.”
