SYDNEY — In a major blow to the Test series preparations, India's promising opening batsman Prithvi Shaw suffered an injury in the warm up game against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground here Nov. 30.
Prithvi suffered a left ankle injury while attempting a catch at the boundary ropes during the third day of the warm up game.
"(Prithvi) Shaw underwent scans this morning and the reports revealed a lateral ligament injury. Shaw will be unavailable for the First Test against Australia in Adelaide," the BCCI said in a statement.
"He will undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to hasten the recovery and be available for selection at the earliest," it added.
India is set to play its first Test match against Australia from December 6 in Adelaide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.