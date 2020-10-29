ABU DHABI – Mumbai Indians batsman Hardik Pandya and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris have been reprimanded for breaching the code of conduct during Mumbai’s five-wicket victory in their last encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here.
“Chris Morris, the Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi,” the IPL said in an official release.
“Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Abu Dhabi,” it added.
The incident appears to have occurred during Mumbai’s chase of 165 Oct. 28 evening when Morris gave Pandya a send-off after getting him out caught in the 19th over to which the Mumbai batsman responded rather angrily.
Both players admitted to the charges levelled against them, Morris to the Level 1 offence 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and Pandya to the Level 1 offence 2.20 of IPL’s Code of Conduct, the IPL statement further read.
Mumbai Indians are currently placed at the top of the table, with 16 points and on the verge of qualification, while RCB are second with 14 points from 12 matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.